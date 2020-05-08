Movies

Elisabeth Moss Makes People Feel ‘Thrillingly Horrible’ In The Excellent-Looking ‘Shirley’ Trailer

The Academy made a mistake by not nominating Lupita Nyong’o for an Oscar for her performance(s) in Us. Hopefully they don’t make the same “ignore horror movies” error again this year, and look over Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man. I’d call it a career-defining performance, but she has about six of those, and will add another when Shirley comes out next month.

Directed by Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline), Neon’s Shirley follows horror writer Shirley Jackson (Moss) and her literary critic husband Stanley Edgar Hyman (A Serious Man‘s Michael Stuhlbarg) and the young couple, Fred (Logan Lerman) and Rose (Odessa Young), they allow to live in their house, free of charge, as long as Rose looks after Jackson. The ensuing events then become the basis for her next book.

Shirley was a hit at Sundance, and you can watch the trailer above. Here’s more:

Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.

Shirley comes out on June 5.

