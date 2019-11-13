The old Sonic was “taken to a farm upstate,” having been replaced by a new, less teeth-heavy Sonic. The redesigned Sonic for Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey, was met with acclaim on social media, a far cry from the reaction to the movie’s first trailer. But what does Sonic’s daddy think?

(Do not search Google for “sonic daddy.” Believe me.)

Following the debut of the John Mulaney-approved Sonic, Yuji Naka, the former head of the Sonic Team who programmed the original Sonic the Hedgehog series for Sega, tweeted, “This is the new trailer with Sonic’s new design. The design is much more Sonic-like now that he’s wearing gloves. However, his eyes still aren’t joined together. I feel that is a bit strange. But I’m looking forward to the movie’s release.” Naka doesn’t seem entirely enthusiastic about Sonic’s glow up — in fact, he was more passionate about the original design being scrubbed from the internet, and why that’s a shame.

“Sonic’s new design for the movie is out. However, it seems they’re making out as if the old design didn’t exist, as the old tweets were deleted,” he wrote. “I wanted to see a special DVD version of the movie which used the old design.” Was I planning on seeing the Sonic the Hedgehog movie? Maybe, maybe not. Would I pay DOUBLE to see the Sonic the Hedgehog movie with the original “uh, meow” Sonic? Yes, yes I would.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens on February 14, 2020.

(Via Forbes)