Tom Holland recently celebrated Peter Parker’s return to the MCU with a fitting Wolf of Wall Street clip, but evidently, he played a huge role in this news materializing in the first place. Yes, the happy outcome to the Sony-Disney Marvel beef (which had led to a parting of ways on the web slinger with the latter studio removing Parker from the MCU) came quite honestly after earnest appeals from Holland himself.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Holland adopted a real Parker-underdog mindset to patching up what appeared to be a final divorce between the two studios. In other words, fans are gonna call him a real-life superhero after this update:

Sources say the star, 23, made multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution, announced Sept. 27, for Marvel to produce a third Spider-Man movie for Sony, and for the character to appear in at least one additional Disney-Marvel film.

The outlet also reports that Holland swung into action following his surprise appearance at the D23 Expo, where he promoted a Pixar movie amid an emotional atmosphere and assured the audience, “I love you 3000.” Holland then reportedly pressed the matter and was able to leverage his upcoming appearance in Sony’s Uncharted to get things done. And that feat, right there, will go even further to bolster his status as the most beloved Peter Parker of all to the younger generation of Spidey fans, who are thrilled with him being back in the MCU, right where he belongs.

The currently unnamed third Spider-Man: Homecoming movie starring Tom Holland will arrive on July 16, 2021.

