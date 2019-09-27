Well, it looks like Kevin Feige and Sony have settled their Spider-differences after all! This surprising news arrives five weeks after Marvel Studios and Sony parted ways on Tom Holland’s web slinger with the latter studio removing Peter Parker from the MCU. Both sides later insisted that, sadly, this was really happening, and the split probably couldn’t be remedied anytime soon. Days later, the dust-up loomed large over the D23 Expo (including a Holland appearance to promote a Pixar movie), but now, everything’s alright, and Spidey can exist in both Disney and Sony movies again? Guess so.

Sony and Disney jointly announced on Friday that Marvel Studios and Feige are back on board for producing duties on a third film (set for a July 2021 release) in the Spider-Man: Homecoming saga. As part of the deal, Holland’s Peter Parker will also swing through a future (separate) MCU installment. Via Variety:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audience around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony conotinues to develop their own Spidey-verse, you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

There’s currently no word on exactly which future MCU film that Parker will appear within (it’s probably too late to squeeze him into Black Widow to annoy Natasha Romanoff, right?), but those production wheels will surely be turning soon. Meanwhile, a ton of Spider-Man spinoffs (including Morbius starring Jared Leto, a Venom sequel, a Madame Web film, and an all-female ensemble movie) and will still be coming from Sony. Too much Spidey? Maybe not enough.

The currently unnamed third Spider-Man: Homecoming movie starring Tom Holland will arrive on July 16, 2021.

(Via Variety)