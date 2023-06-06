WARNING: spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

There are roughly 300 Spider-People in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it feels like thousands.

Insomniac Spider-Man from the video games? He’s in there. Web-Slinger, a.k.a. Cowboy Spider-Man? You better believe it. Spider-Popsicle? That’s right. We won’t be able to count them all until Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is on streaming, but one of the more obvious cameos was Donald Glover, not as Spider-Man, but as the human version of Miles Morales’ uncle, Aaron. It was a fun nod to the actor’s role in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as the #donald4spiderman campaign that made it all the way to Community.

“It was shot at a studio in New York,” co-director Kemp Powers told Variety about how the Glover scene came together. “Chris Miller flew to be there in person, and Phil Lord and I were on the video feed giving direction. We got it in at the 11th hour. As a matter of fact, even in audience preview screenings, it was a little cardboard cutout of Donald Glover.”

Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos added, “We knew it was still going to land, though, because the idea of it still got people geeked. That’s when you know you have something.”

The cardboard cutout could work for getting Glover into the Community movie, too, except he won’t be replaced. The cutout will remain in the film as a meta commentary about Community not having Spider-Man money. Even $70 (plus another $33 for three-day shipping) might be pushing it.

(Via Variety)