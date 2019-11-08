Following a brief exile, Spider-Man returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Marvel and Sony came to an understanding that there’s enough money to be made from Ned + Betty merchandise for everyone. The standoff ended with help from Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland, who reportedly “made multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution for Marvel to produce a third Spider-Man movie for Sony, and for the character to appear in at least one additional Disney-Marvel film.” No one is happier about this than Ben Mendelsohn.

During a recent interview with Metro, the Captain Marvel star, who also briefly appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home during the post-credits scene, was asked about the Spidey split. He had an interesting take. “I think what happens in these things is, most of the time, cooler heads prevail. Sometimes we end up in a situation which feels like it’s going to be the lead up to World War I. But sh*t, man. You can’t lose Spider-Man from the Marvel universe. He’s one of their absolute motherf*cking pornstars. Boy, I could name 30 that you could quite comfortably lose before you start thinking about losing Spider-Man.” Instead of listing Hawkeye 30 times, Mendelsohn added, “In fact, I cannot think of a single character who’s more important to Marvel than Spider-Man. You’ve got Hulk, you’ve got Thor… none of them are as important as Spider-Man. None of them.”

I can’t wait to see Pornstar Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

