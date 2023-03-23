On Tuesday more bad news hit the movie wing of the Star Wars-verse. Damon Lindelof, he of Lost, The Leftovers, and the Watchmen series, up and departed the secret Star Wars movie he’d been writing along with Justin Britt-Gibson. It seemed like yet another grim note for a franchise that helped create the modern movie blockbuster. And yet the Star Wars gang were able to turn up a replacement but quick.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the baton is being passed to no less than Steven Knight, scribe of movies like Eastern Promises, the Tom Hardy solo movie Locke, Spencer, and perhaps most beloved of all, Peaky Blinders. Knight also wrote and directed the much-mocked Serenity — not the Firefly movie spinoff but the one with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and a ridiculous twist for the ages.

Not much of anything is known about the movie Lindelof and Britt-Gibson were working on, but it was one of the few Star Wars movies left in the pipeline. Earlier this month, films in the works from Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins were both cancelled, leaving this this one and the one by Taika Waititi, which is still allegedly happening. Now the former is quickly back on track, though when it finally arrives, whenever that is, it will have been quite a long time since the last time a new Star Wars was on the big screen.

