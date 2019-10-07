DISNEY

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Perplexed Over Why One Main Character Isn’t On ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Merchandise

Senior Pop Culture Editor

This past Friday was Force Friday, when Star Wars fans were encouraged to spend dollars and/or credits on Star Wars merchandise. In that sense, it’s like literally every other day of the year. But what makes Force Friday extra-wallet draining is that it features the debut of brand-new product for, in the case of this year’s event, upcoming Star Wars projects, including Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game, and The Rise of Skywalker. There’s Rey toys, and Poe shirts, and Kylo Ren high-waisted pants, and frozen pizzas topped with porgs. Basically everything and anything a Star Wars devotee could want, unless you like Rose.

As pointed out by Jenny Nicholson, there is a conspicuous lack of Skywalker merchandise featuring Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marrie Tran. “I remember #WheresRey around the first Force Friday, but what makes #WheresRose more insidious is all the evidence of where she was designed into merch and then willfully removed. The fan conduct toward Rose/KMT was shameful and catering to those fans sends the worst message,” she tweeted, referring to the harassment Tran — the first woman of color to land a leading role in Star Wars — faced from the wretched hive of scum and villainy known as Twitter. She eventually deleted her social media accounts.

Nicholson has the receipts.

While it’s possible that Rose merchandise undersold for The Last Jedi (although I can’t imagine that her Funko sold worse than generic First Order Stormtrooper will), it’s curious that she was removed from “the GROUP artwork on something [as] innocuous as a tote bag,” as Nicholson pointed out. Other fans have noticed her absence, too.

Where’s Rose? Hopefully we find out soon.

