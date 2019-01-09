Marvel

Far as movies go, Dune has been a cursed source. An epic version from the ’70s, that would have featured Orson Welles, Mick Jagger, and Salvador Dalí, crumbled in the prep stage. David Lynch nearly destroyed his career with his expensive, Toto-scored flop adaptation from 1984. Peter Berg’s threatened stab never materialized. But this latest attempt, by Arrival’s Denis Villeneuve, keeps looking like it may actually happen. Not only are Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Baustista still on-board, it’s also found its villain: Stellan Skarsgard.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Lars von Trier regular (and, yes, occasional player in the MCU) will float around as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the dastardly leader scheming to destroy the goodly House Atreides, including its scion, and our hero, Paul (Chalamet). Ferugson will play Lady Jessica, the mystical Bene Gesserit who may have sired the messiah (read: Paul) who will save the known universe. Also there are sandworms.