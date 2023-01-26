Stephen Dorff is “sh*t-talking” Marvel again. After softening his remarks about Scarlett Johansson starring in Black Widow back in 2021, Dorff has resumed slamming comic book movies while promoting his new film, Divinity, at Sundance.

“In general, I think it’s a tougher job to be an actor these days because there are less interesting filmmakers, there are less good movies,” Dorff said in a new interview. “Scripts are terrible for the most part.”

Dorff even threw some jabs at film festivals like Sundance before saying they’re the only place where you can find interesting products that aren’t from Marvel or DC Studios. Via The Daily Beast:

It’s all stupid to me. I think film festivals are, in a way, kind of silly, with the exception of, it brings filmmakers and people together and gets an audience to see your movie and you can launch it and sell it there. But in general, most of the movies are selling to streamers anyway, so it’s not really about cinema. I think Divinity should be bought by the majors, and if the majors were smart—if DC or any of these companies were doing cool things — they would look for the next Eddie Alcazar, because that’s the future. Not making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again [laughs].

What makes Dorff’s comments interesting is they mirror his initial remarks about Marvel and Black Widow that he later walked back after feeling embarrassed. He accused the media of taking what he said “out of context,” but here he is saying the same exact thing right down to calling comic book movies “garbage.” Which is fine. If Stephen Dorff doesn’t like superhero movies, he doesn’t like superhero movies. Just own it, my dude.

(Via The Daily Beast)