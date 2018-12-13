Steve Carell Is Ready For ‘Anchorman 3’

Dreamworks

Steve Carell misses the cast of The Office, but he’s more interested in attending a reunion than filming one. So if you want to see him revisit the character he’s most synonymous with, don’t hold your breath. However, if you want to see him revisit his second most memorable character you might be in luck. That’s right folks, there’s a party in Brick Tamland’s pants and Steve Carell if Steve Carell is invited, he will probably attend. Via Variety:

“If they make another one, I’ll do another one. Those are really fun. That’s just hanging out with friends and being silly,” he told Variety. He also said if asked, he would definitely appear on the upcoming “Ron Burgundy Podcast,” which is “hosted” by the character Will Ferrell played in the “Anchorman” films. “Sure, if he wants me to come in and say some non-sequiturs as Brick, of course. I would in a second,” he said.

The Ron Burgundy Podcast is set to premier early next year. There haven’t been any details about which characters from the Anchorman universe would be involved, but this is a good sign. And an even better sing for Anchorman 3, if you were hoping for such a thing.

In 2017 Ferrell said “never say never” about another Anchorman movie. Earlier this year, David Koechner said he “would hope so.” It’s been 5 years since the last film. It’s not unreasonable to think they will start working on Anchorman 3 soon.