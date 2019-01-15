YouTube/Rachel Zegler

When he needed a Tony for his West Side Story remake, Steven Spielberg went with a name: young Ansel Elgort. For his Maria — the other half of the Romeo and Juliet-in-New York City pair — the legendary filmmaker decided to it work best with an unknown. Her name is Rachel Zegler, a 17-year-old from New Jersey who will be making her film debut under the tutelage of the guy who made Jaws over a quarter century before she was born.

Zegler was the end result of an old fashioned nation-wide casting call, with Spielberg and company searching the Latinx performance community to fill out the Sharks side of the musical’s gangland war. (The Jets are the other.) According to Deadline, Zegler first saw the casting call notice in January 2018, and submitted a video of her singing two songs from the show: “Tonight” and “Me Siento Hermosa” (“I Feel Pretty”).

Anyway, it worked:

it’s official! so thankful to have the opportunity to work with one of my favorite directors and this incredible cast! and to be able to learn from the best (and one of my icons) @TheRitaMoreno is just BEYOND. surreal! https://t.co/qHLTRMWWOU — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) January 14, 2019

Zegler has a YouTube channel, where she posts videos of her singing songs. Here’s her nailing “Shallow” from A Star is Born.