Ryan Gosling Wanted For ‘Suicide Squad’ Along With Other Actors You’d Recognize

We just went over the roster of likely characters who’ll be featured in the Suicide Squad movie coming in 2016 from director David Ayer (Training Day, Fury). Not surprisingly, news has emerged about some of the actors Warner has approached about playing these supervillains who do dangerous missions to get out of jailtime.
The Hollywood Reporter says Ryan Gosling has met with Marvel Studios to talk about Doctor Strange and is being courted by Warner for a role in Suicide Squad, although getting him to sign for any superhero role, especially one with sequels in the contract, is going to be difficult. He backed out of Green Lantern when the contract required sequel commitments; the role went to Ryan Reynolds instead. We’re guessing Warner isn’t going to try to convince him to sign up for their 2020 reboot of Green Lantern.
So which character in Suicide Squad would Gosling play? THR doesn’t know, as the script is still being worked on. If I had to guess, I’d say he’d be great for the backstabbing Captain Boomerang, if for no other reason than most of the other A-list male Suicide Squad members wear masks. Don’t you dare put Baby Goose in a mask, Warner.
But this isn’t all. THR says Warner is “making overtures for what is to be an A-list ensemble piece filled with colorful anti-heroes”.
Which other actors are fielding offers, then?
Tom Hardy is reportedly being sought. He already played Bane, although it seems unlikely that they’d cast him as Bane again, directly reminding us of the Nolanverse when there’s a different Batman in this continuity. My guess is Hardy would be offered the role of the marksman Deadshot or the supersoldier-cum-assassin Deathstroke. I could see Hardy being badass as either.
Sidenote: “supersoldier-cum-assassin” is what Steve Rogers would put on his Tinder profile if he could get drunk.
Will Smith. I guess Warner might have approached him to play martial arts master Bronze Tiger, but I’m siding with Doctor Light. Smith would normally be out of their price range for an ensemble with several actors needing to get paid, but he could use a hit.
Finally, THR says Australian breakout star Margot Robbie (The Wolf Of Wall Street) is also fielding an offer. I could certainly see her in the role of Killer Frost, Poison Ivy, or Harley Quinn. Dan will probably disagree, but I’m still hoping for Harley, just for the hilarious insanity of it all. On the other hand, certain GIFs suggest she could make a very convincing Poison Ivy…
So those are all the Suicide Squad rumors we have. Nobody’s cast and the script isn’t done, but they really want Ryan Gosling. YAY, SPECULATION. I haven’t been this psyched since the time I lost my cool at a taping of The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien…
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn?!! …just great, now I’ll be SUPER disappointed if it’s anybody else.
Damn you and your way too early unsubstantiated fan casted incorrecct bullshit gossip.
Am I showing my age when I say I’d really like to see Jaime Pressly as Harley Quinn?
@Champ Kind …Earth Prime Jaime Pressly (Can’t Hardly Wait, Not Another Teen Movie) – fuckin aye buddy, forgetaboutit!
The current Divorced Sad Mom Pressly… not so much.
How bout we cast her as Harley in the Batman Beyond movie and just split the difference!
@BurnsyFan66 How about the “My Name is Earl” or “Joe Dirt” Jaime Pressly?
@Champ Kind I jumped off the JaimeTrain after Ringmaster and Torque, so I never saw those.
Margot Robbie is basically Jaime Pressly 2.0 anyhow.
Good Lord, Margot Robbie is gorgeous.
Margot Robbie would be a terrific Plastique. Or anything, really, because she’s ridiculously hot.
I’d prefer her as Plastique or Ivy.
Maybe a bit of type casting, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Jack Huston from Boardwalk Empire as Deadshot. Captain Boomerang should be easy since there are already so many Aussie actors working in Hollywood anyway.
I disagree about Harley Quinn though. I realize she’s popular, but I really don’t think she works in a storyline where the Joker hasn’t even been introduced. You could easily substitute someone like Cheshire, Plastique or Killer Frost as the “psycho killer chick” on the team.
I’d also like to see Clock King used as the team’s planning and organizer guy like in the Animated Series.
Basically you need: Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, a blood thirsty woman, a big dumb brute, and at least one reluctant member who’s not as outright evil as the rest of them. And most important of all Amanda Waller.
CCH Pounder or GTFO
(related: Pounder? I barely knew her)
You forgot the Patsy. There’s always a patsy that Deadshot trepans at range.
I could see Gosling as Deadshot or Capt. Boomerang, he’s a good actor and could pull them off.
I said it before, bit Viola Davis as Waller would be a good choice.
Oy…seeing Hardy and Gosling and Robbie…I’m REALLY excited for a Suicide Squad movie. I’m good with either a Squad or Secret Six version.
After seeing him in Drive I think he’d make a really good Deadshot. A real stoic and silent gunslinger Deadshot.
Hell, a shot-for-shot remake of the animated movie would be a great film!
So this going to be super odd with entirely separate casts for all these people in the Arrow and Flash tv shows and the cinematic universe.
Heck, DC’s going to have two different guys playing the Flash! One on the TV show and a different guy in the movie!
And can we please get Big Waller, this skinny model shit ain’t working for me. I need my Amanda Waller to look like she could take a punch or whip some ass.