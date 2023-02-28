Mushroom Kingdom, here we come… two days earlier than expected.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was originally scheduled to come out on April 7th, but Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination revealed today that the world will now fall in love with Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad on April 5th. “Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28,” the film’s Twitter account wrote.

No reason was given for the new release date; the only other films coming out that weekend are indies, like A24’s Showing Up, Owen Wilson as not-Bob Ross in Paint, and the much-acclaimed Joyland. But it must mean Nintendo has faith in the movie. Certainly more than the first Mario movie, which resulted in star Bob Hoskins mournfully recalling that he used to play King Lear.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Charles Martinet in a mystery role.