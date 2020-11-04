On Sunday night, I was sitting in my living room watching television when I heard what I assume must’ve been some fireworks going off nearby. At least, under normal circumstances I would’ve assumed they were fireworks. This time my first thought was, “Oh no, has the civil war started already?”

That’s what this election cycle has done to me in a nutshell. No matter what your politics (and I promise this is the last time I’ll do a “both sides” type thing), you’ve no doubt spent the last six months to four years being bombarded with information attempting to convince you that your way of life is in peril and that the end times are here. Every time I see a pick-up truck flying a giant Trump flag desperately trying to get people to notice (and lately I’ve seen quite a few, some with people sitting in the beds) I think “Is this finally it? Is this the preamble to some Q-Anon Krystallnacht ushering in a Mad Max dystopia where I’m forced to huff chrome and stockpile guzzoline?”

The worst part is that I honestly don’t know whether this is a sane reaction or a completely paranoid one. This is what living through 2020 has been like, never knowing whether we should settle down and relax or load the guns and lock the doors. Is this the moment we choose democracy or fascism? Or is it just nothing? Who the f*ck can really say anymore.

With the supposedly most consequential moment in human history almost upon us, I found myself unable to concentrate on just about anything else. I desperately needed to unplug until some of this uncertainty blew over. And so I chose the next best thing to a sensory deprivation tank: going to a movie theater.

I had’t been to a theater since this pandemic began — for good reason, obviously — and theaters in my county only just opened back up a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, I figured a movie theater in the middle of an afternoon would be basically empty, and thus fairly low risk, and with only one other seat in a massive auditorium showing up as taken 15 minutes before show time, I felt okay about it. I’ve seen every Christopher Nolan movie (save his first) in a theater. Now it was time to finally strap in and see Tenet!

Having now seen it, Christopher Nolan may have dodged a bullet releasing this film in the midst of a pandemic. Otherwise, there would be a lot more people discussing what a completely incomprehensible pile of gibberish it is. If you want to recreate the experience of watching Tenet in a theater, have someone speed read you the instructions to an IKEA dresser in a foreign language while lighting off firecrackers and blasting boomy club music in the next room. Nolan has always been slightly too fixated on keeping his audience disoriented, but in Tenet he jumps straight into relentless subterfuge with no foreplay and a plot conceit that’s essentially a non-starter.

Ah, the plot. The normal snide film critic thing to say would be “the plot, such as is it is…” as a way to poo-poo a dearth of story. Tenet has the opposite problem. It has far too much plot. Tenet is the plot equivalent of a monolithic wall of ever-scrolling text that eventually ends mid-sentence when the narrator dies, like a Nikolai Gogol parody of a Steven Spielberg movie. John David Washington (Denzel’s kid, previously seen in BlacKkKlansman) plays the main guy, known to IMDB and to posterity only as “Protagonist.” In the first scene, he’s part of a team of commandos who seem to be trying to thwart a terrorist attack at a massive European opera house (Nolan’s penchant for grandiose settings has always been his saving grace and is easily the most entertaining aspect again here).

The gas mask-clad commandos drop sleepy gas down the opera tubes, and soon the entire audience, save the commandos, are asleep. Protagonists’ isn’t the only commando team in the opera house, however, and it quickly becomes difficult to tell which detachment is shooting at which, let alone what either of them want. Even weirder, some of the bullets flying around the massive auditorium seem to be traveling… backward. That is, backward in time. As if the tape of reality is being rewound. It’s just one of many Tenet scenes in which an unforgettable setting is the backdrop for utterly incomprehensible action in a film that will drag on for two and a half ear-splitting hours.