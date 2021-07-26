Looks like Ben Affleck is back from vacation with recently reignited flame Jennifer Lopez and already suited up to reprise his role as “the world’s greatest detective.” Recently leaked photos from the set of the upcoming Flash film reveal what appears to be Affleck — or perhaps his stunt double — on set and shooting some scenes involving the Batcycle. Based on the photos, Affleck’s batsuit (while still pretty dang clunky) is slightly different than the ones we’ve seen before — though it could just be the version the stunt double is sporting. What is certain about this suit however, is that it will be the last time we’ll see Affleck wearing it.

According to a 2020 Vanity Fair report, Affleck is hanging up the cowl and his role as Batman once he finishes up his work on The Flash. In fact, producer Barbara Muschietti revealed it was already a “question mark” for the team on if Affleck would even be involved in The Flash, as he had been “having a very hard time playing Batman” in his previous films. However, according to director Andy Muschietti, the team is happy to have Affleck on board, as he expressed the importance of Batman in the upcoming film:

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

Though while we say Affleck’s departure from DC is both imminent and final, perhaps we can never say never when it comes to actors returning as Batman. After all, Affleck won’t be the only Batman returning in The Flash. According to reports, Batman and Batman Returns actor Michael Keaton will also be playing Batman in the film– or at least a version of him. You see, much like what Marvel is currently doing, The Flash movie will focus on the DC multiverse, largely borrowing it’s plot from the famous DC Comics’ story Flashpoint.

The Flash, led by star Ezra Miller and featuring Affleck, Keaton, and Sasha Calle as newcomer Supergirl, scheduled to release November 4, 2022.