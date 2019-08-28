Meryl Streep Sounds The Alarm On Corruption In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘The Laundromat’ Trailer

08.28.19 1 min ago

Steven Soderbergh has recently worked with Meryl Streep on two movies, both of which are coming to streaming services. There’s Let Them All Talk, about a “celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds,” for HBO Max, and Netflix’s The Laundromat, where the Little Women star plays “a middle-class woman who’s been cheated of money she’s owed,” according to Variety. “When she begins asking questions, she finds that the problem is much bigger than she’d anticipated.”

The film, written by Soderbergh’s frequent collaborator Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, Side Effects), is a dark comedy about the Panama Papers. Sounds great! But… is anyone else disappointed that Soderbergh hasn’t pitched Magic Meryl to Streep yet? Maybe he’d make theatrically-released films again if/when his gender-flipped Magic Mike sequel makes $2 billion at the box office.

Here’s the official plot summary:

A widow (Meryl Streep) investigates an insurance fraud, chasing leads to a pair of Panama City law partners (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) exploiting the world’s financial system. Steven Soderbergh directs.

The Laundromat, which also stars Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell, Robert Patrick, Will Forte, David Schwimmer, and Sharon Stone comes out in select theaters and on Netflix this fall.

