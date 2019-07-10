Disney

Ever since the first trailer for Disney and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King debuted earlier this year, trailer time at the multiplex has been more beautiful than usual. Indeed, the visuals look utterly breathtaking, and box-office tracking has been promising, to say the least, and essentially, Disney has been grabbing all of the entertainment dollars this year. Tuesday night’s world premiere in Hollywood has seen an outpouring of first reactions that promise an experience like no other. A game changer? Yep, those words are definitely surfacing.

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan has offered his short take (with a review to follow) about what looks like an impressive visual display. “Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen,” he tweeted. “Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.)”

The positive flow continued with predictions that this movie will essentially print money for Disney. The cast is getting major shoutouts as well. Obviously, people are gonna be pumped about anything that Beyonce does, but James Earl Jones being back as Mufasa sounds like a treat, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are stealing hearts, minds, and the show as Timon and Pumbaa.