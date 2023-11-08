It’s no secret that The Marvels is dropping into theaters at a weird time. MCU fans were not blown away by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanutmania, and the jarringly lackluster Secret Invasion series was a bore. Factor in the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has left its stars off the table for promotional work, and it’s not surprising that the box office tracking for The Marvels is the lowest for any MCU film. In the past week, Marvel started heavily teasing the film’s connection to the X-Men, and it still didn’t move the needle.

However, what is surprising are the social media reactions to The Marvels. Despite all the hand-wringing over the film’s box office, The Marvels appears to be a fun, brisk ride that leverages its secret weapon: Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, who has an infectious screen presence that you can’t help but love.

Here’s what the critics are saying:

“#TheMarvels is so much fun, action-packed goodness, but genuinely hilarious and exciting to watch from start to finish,” Rachel Leishman tweeted. “I love my girls so much and seeing them fight all three together truly is so special. Higher, further, faster baby!”

“Nia DaCosta gets away with more crazy shit in THE MARVELS than Raimi did in MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS,” Larry Fried wrote. “The most fun I’ve had with a Marvel film in ages and the only solid argument I’ve seen in the last few years that the MCU deserves to continue.”

“#THEMARVELS is short, sweet, and a hell of a lot of fun,” Ross Bonaime tweeted. “The main trio is a blast together and it’s great to have action sequences that are exciting again. Probably the most charmed I’ve been by a MCU film since No Way Home, and I can’t wait to see what this film leads to.”

“#TheMarvels is goofy and sweet and surprising!” Leah Marilla Thomas wrote. “It does what this franchise does best: character. There’s like three sequences that are by themselves more entertaining than entire superhero movies. And the intergalactic stakes are focused! Women!”

You can see more reactions below:

#TheMarvels was so fun! Really off-the-wall wacky but with heart! I had a great time & adore every single character that graced my screen. Carol, Kamala, and Monica were perfection. Some things you must simply see and hear to believe. In conclusion, Prince Yan needs a solo movie! pic.twitter.com/JbxlxONC5R — Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is a good time. Seriously. Every scene with Iman Vellani is a delight and she needs to be in more MCU films immediately. pic.twitter.com/LyIumYeFVY — Lee Travis (@LeeTravis_) November 8, 2023

All I'm going to say about #TheMarvels (until the MTR audio review that is): ignore the smear campaign in progress. it's baseless. So make arrangements to see this one in IMAX and enjoy the ride. pic.twitter.com/lX263i3339 — Darth Ro (@BookBlerd) November 8, 2023

In a year that gave us the big low of Quantumania and the high of GotG 3, #TheMarvels is a solid middle of the path, entertaining MCU installment. Fun and funny and built around a likable team dynamic though not special enough to overcome many of those now superhero cynical. pic.twitter.com/Izb8iEaPqs — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is pure FUN. It’s an intergalactic character journey focused on further developing #CarolDanvers #MonicaRambeau & #KamalaKhan individually & as a team. It’s also a clear new beginning for the MCU. MAJOR implications for the future. Fans are gonna be TALKING. pic.twitter.com/nMJ2VBzEPn — POC Culture (@POCculture) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is a DELIGHT, front to back. It’s by no means a perfect movie, and there’s a few questionable choices but overall I had a blast from beginning to end. Iman is a joy, Teyonah held her ground, Brie reminded me she’s that business. GO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/00DF1IY3JL — Darryl Mansel (@Seedalicious) November 8, 2023

if #TheMarvels has a million fans I am one of them🙋‍♀️if The Marvels has 10 fans I am one of them 🥹 if The Marvels has one fan that's me 😎 if The Marvels has no fans that means I'm no longer in this multiverse 👩‍🚀 if the world is against The Marvels then I am against the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/DXZcsfErSS — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is so much fun — wholesome and wacky and joyful and moving, with some really inspired, inspiring sequences that more than make up for occasionally iffy plotting. It also restores something desperately needed in the MCU: hope for what comes next. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ulSY4SiJAn — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2023

The Marvels slams into theaters on November 10.