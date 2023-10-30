What else do we know so far about The Marvels?

As the holiday movie season kicks into gear, The Marvels is on deck to drop the next MCU installment into theaters. Reprising her role as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson suits up for another intergalactic mission where she’s forced to operate outside of her comfort zone by teaming up with Photon , an old face from her past and Ms. Marvel , a new face that represents the future of The Avengers.

Plot

Here’s the official synopsis for The Marvels:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

Cast

Considering The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel, obviously, Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers who is even more busy restoring the cosmos after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, Carol won’t be flying solo this time around. Also, along for the ride is Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) the daughter of Carol’s best friend Maria. Monica first appeared as a child in Captain Marvel before being reintroduced as an adult in WandaVision where her light-based powers were activated. Monica also has some beef with Carol not being around for the death of her mom, so it’ll be interesting to see that dynamic play out.

Rounding out the trio is Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who only recently entered the superhero scene in her titular Disney+ series. Her powers seem intricately linked to Carol and Monica, and that connection going haywire appears to drive the plot of The Marvels.

Oh, and Samuel L. Jackson will be on hand as Nick Fury, who will still be reeling from the events of Secret Invasion.