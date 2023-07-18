The Marvels has five co-leads: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Nemo and Tango. You probably know about the first three, who play Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, respectively, but the final two are the real stars. They play Goose, the adorable orange cat that’s actually a tentacled alien known as a flerken. The Captain Marvel favorite is back in The Marvels, along with a litter of meowing kittens/possible flerkens.

“The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around,” executive producer Mary Livanos told Entertainment Weekly. “It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite.”

Everyone but Larson, that is.

The Oscar winner is allergic to cats. “I’m still allergic,” Larson said. “I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat.” Suddenly, the inflated budgets of Marvel movies makes sense.

Here’s more:

Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.

The Marvels opens on November 10.

