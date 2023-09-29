With the writers’ strike resolved, Marvel is reportedly diving into a project that fans have been patiently waiting for since Disney acquired Fox: The official MCU reboot of the X-Men.

While characters from the original films like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine have or will appear in the MCU thanks to the current multiverse shenanigans, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has teased that the mighty mutants will get their own film that introduces a new version of the classic team to audiences. However, Marvel has kept those plans significantly under wraps, and now we know why: The studio has yet to lock down a writer, but that’s about to change very soon.

Via Deadline:

Sources tell Deadline that Marvel will start setting writer meetings later this fall for pitches on its anticipated X-Men movie. Insiders add there is no rush to fill the job since the film hasn’t been dated yet, and it’s more than likely that writer decision will be made at the top of 2024. Marvel declined comment.

As noted earlier, the X-Men have already begun encroaching on the MCU, and they’ll make their biggest splash yet when Deadpool 3 arrives. On top of that, the Ms. Marvel finale confirmed the existence of mutants in the MCU, so the groundwork is definitely being laid for the wildly popular comic book characters who could be the shot in the arm Marvel needs as its films and TV series struggle post-Avengers: Endgame.

(Via Deadline)