Movies

The New ‘The Northman’ Trailer Is Like A Metal Album Come To Life

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

To paraphrase the immortal words of Russ Hanneman, The Northman f*cks. It’s a rapturously received Viking film from the director of The Witch and The Lighthouse starring Hollywood bad boy Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Björk that features a naked sword fight on a volcano. There’s a lot to be excited for there.

The historical epic follows a Viking prince, played by Skarsgård, “on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.” This apparently involves setting straw-covered homes on fire, wearing a bear’s head as a hat, and getting absolutely shredded. “Alexander Skarsgård looks like an absolute beast,” actor Ralph Ineson said about his The Northman co-star. “[There’s] a scene where he beats this guy in a battle, bends down, and rips his throat out with his teeth, screams to the gods and he’s got his shirt off, and you think, my god that’s not a bodybuilder doing a scene, that’s like a proper serious actor!”

As for the naked volcano fight, director Robert Eggers called it a must have. “When I first thought, ‘I want to make a Viking movie,’ I knew three things,” he said. “I knew it needs to take place mostly in Iceland, it needs to have a revenge story, and it needs to have a naked sword fight on a volcano.” There’s no reason every movie can’t have a naked sword fight on a volcano. Yes, even Paddington 3. Winner takes all (the marmalade).

The Northman, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe, opens on April 22.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×