The Rock is now fully back in the Fast and Furious universe. After making a surprise appearance in a Fast X end-credits scene, Dwayne Johnson has cemented his return to the vehicular series by signing on to a new standalone film centered on his character Luke Hobbs.

Granted, Johnson has already starred in the series’ first spinoff, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but this latest film will seemingly have The Rock going solo. Although, we wouldn’t rule out Jason Statham popping up as Deckard Shaw. This franchise has been giving Marvel a run for its money in the cameos department, so you never know who’s going to drive a car into something that cars shouldn’t drive into.

Via Variety:

Universal Pictures announced the project on Thursday. Longtime “Fast and Furious” collaborator Chris Morgan wrote the untitled film’s script. Plot details were not available, though individuals familiar with the deal said the new movie will bridge between the events of the just-released “Fast X” and the upcoming “Fast X: Part II,” which is expected in 2025.

Naturally, The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks will produce the Fast and Furious spinoff, which arrives at an interesting moment in the actor’s career. His last film, Black Adam, failed to light the box office on fire and ultimately led to an embarrassing situation for Henry Cavill, who announced he was returning as Superman only to be replaced by new DC Studios head James Gunn weeks later.

However, Gunn did meet with The Rock and the actor put out a statement saying that Black Adam will sit out Gunn’s first DCU chapter, but the door is open for his return.

