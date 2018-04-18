Warner Bros.

Back in Rolling Stone’s expansive feature on The Rock, we learned a lot of about the pro wrestling superstar turned box office mega draw. In between the stories about his own battles with depression and his Fast And Furious rivalry with Vin Diesel, there was also a little nugget about his experience with Rampage that sheds some light on just how big his star has gotten. As it turns out, The Rock’s relationship with his audience has enough power behind it now that he’s willing to take a stand to make changes to a script.

For Rampage, this moment came when Johnson got his hands on the first script for the film according to Rolling Stone: