The Rock Almost Walked Away From ‘Rampage’ After Reading The Original Script And Its Sad Ending

#The Rock
Entertainment Writer
04.17.18

Warner Bros.

Back in Rolling Stone’s expansive feature on The Rock, we learned a lot of about the pro wrestling superstar turned box office mega draw. In between the stories about his own battles with depression and his Fast And Furious rivalry with Vin Diesel, there was also a little nugget about his experience with Rampage that sheds some light on just how big his star has gotten. As it turns out, The Rock’s relationship with his audience has enough power behind it now that he’s willing to take a stand to make changes to a script.

For Rampage, this moment came when Johnson got his hands on the first script for the film according to Rolling Stone:

“So the script comes in, and I’m reading it,” Johnson says. “And at the end of it – George dies! I’m like, ‘No. Did I miss something? George can’t be dead.’ But I go back, and yeah.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock
TAGSRAMPAGEthe rock

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 10 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP