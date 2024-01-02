The Rock Made Fun Of One Of His Worst Movies In His Return To WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was everywhere this long weekend. He appeared on Fox NFL Sunday (and made Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson cry), ESPN College Gameday, and probably an In-N-Out for “the first time.” He also made his return to wrestling during WWE Raw on Monday.

“You can’t ever come out here in the people’s ring, in front of the people, with the people’s champ in the building [and] run our country down free of consequence from The Rock,” Johnson said after interrupting Jinder Mahal to make his grand entrance. He called Mahal a “Day 1 Douchebag” and later compared him to one of the worst movies in the actor’s filmography.

“If The Rock had to guess why you’re so angry, it’s probably because nobody likes you and you’re not funny,” Johnson said on the mic. “As matter of fact, if you were one of The Rock’s movies, you’d probably be Baywatch.” When Mahal replied, “Thankfully I’ve never seen Baywatch,” The Rock quickly fired back, “Well, nobody else did either. Shut your mouth when The Rock is talking to you.” The Rock then set him up for a “it doesn’t matter.”

You can watch the clip below — but don’t watch Baywatch (17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, tied with Tooth Fairy at the bottom). There are other, better Zac Efron movies.