SpongeBob SquarePants and his underwater friends are back in the trailer for the third movie adaptation of the timeless animated series, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run. The 3D live-action animated adventure is the first SpongeBob movie to be fully animated in CGI. This time around, SpongeBob and Patrick must venture away from the town of Bikini Bottom to locate SpongeBob’s pet sea snail Gary, who has evidently been snailnapped!

Along the way, two duo encounter an array of wacky new characters, such as none other than Keanu Reeves, as a sage sage. “Hello, call me Sage,” he explains in the trailer. “I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well.” Reeves, who recently wrapped up filming Bill & Ted Face the Music, is having quite the year. You wouldn’t think he’d be able to top his cameo in Always Be My Maybe, which premiered on Netflix over the summer, yet here we are!

SpongeBob and Patrick also make a stop in the Lost City of Atlantic City, where gambling and other shenanigans will clearly take place. Perhaps we’ll even meet the underwater equivalent of Donald Trump? Wackier things have happened!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be splashing into theaters on May 22, 2020, and a spinoff series is also currently in the works from Nickelodeon’s partnership with Netflix.