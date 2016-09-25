‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Adds A ‘Jurassic Park’ Fave To Its Cast (No, Not A Dinosaur)

#THOR: RAGNAROK #Marvel
09.24.16 1 year ago 7 Comments

Universal Pictures / Marvel

While Marvel’s Avengers movies — and the movies featuring the Avengers, like Captain America: Civil War — have their own charm to them, something about returning to a lone hero’s timeline and letting them breath a bit is appealing. That’s why there is a lot of hype leading up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, where everyone’s favorite Norse god will be once again smashing up baddies with his hammer, hopefully without all of those super group constraints.

That doesn’t mean that a lot of cool stuff won’t be going down in Thor: Ragnarok. Oh no, because worlds will be colliding (sort of) when one of the stars of Jurassic Park will have a role in the upcoming film. None other than Dr. Alan Grant himself, Sam Neill, has landed a role in the upcoming Thor film, says EW, although he has to keep it mostly under wraps.

“I’m not really allowed to say this and I can’t tell you what it is…I did a couple of days on Thor just before I came over here,” Neill said, noting how he “had to sign all sorts of things. So if I say anything else, Marvel’s secret agents — and they are lethal — will come and get me and probably my children, as well.”

A few days sure doesn’t sound like he’ll be featured in a pivotal role, but he’ll still be in the movie and it needs to be kept quiet, which in-and-of-itself is pretty exciting. So no, this isn’t some sort of wacky Marvel/Jurassic Park crossover, but it’s still added starpower to the already jam-packed Thor: Ragnarok.

(Via EW)

Around The Web

TOPICS#THOR: RAGNAROK#Marvel
TAGSJURASSIC PARKMarvelSAM NEILLthor: ragnarok

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP