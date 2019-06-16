Getty Image

Since Georgia, along with several other states, passed restrictive abortion laws last month, the backlash has been fierce. Several performers have refused to shoot movies there; Disney has threatened to pull out of Atlanta, where they’ve filmed, among other things, many of their Marvel movies. Even far right pundit Tomi Lahren was surprisingly outraged by it. And you can now add Tiffany Haddish to that growing list.

As per Deadline, the comic and acclaimed actress has postponed an upcoming stand-up show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, which has since had to offer refunds. Haddish is taking a stand against the so-called “heartbeat bill,” which bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, or before most women even realize they’re pregnant.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta,” Haddish said in a statement. “I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

The controversial law, signed by Governor Brian Kemp, would go into effect on January 1, and it makes exceptions for women whose lives are put at risk by the pregnancy or in the case of rape or incest.

In addition to Haddish, other performers who have refused to film in Georgia include Ilana Glazer and Kristen Wiig, while Netflix and WarnerMedia have also dared to pull out of the state, which would be a blow to their economy.

(Via Deadline)