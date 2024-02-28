As one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood today, it would behoove Timothée Chalamet to ask some previous hot young actors about how to handle the business. Luckily he has. In a new chat with The New York Times, the Dune actor reiterated a story about how Leonardo DiCaprio had two pieces of advice for him.

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs,’” Chalamet recalled. “Which I thought was very good.”

Chalamet has followed both rules; of his two franchises — Dune and Wonka — neither is a comic book movie. Instead they’re a brainy sci-fi epic and a kooky Roald Dahl musical where he sings and which made Hugh Grant miserable. That said, it’s not as though he hasn’t thought about breaking that one.

“But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight,” he said. “If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”

That might not happen for a while. Comic book movies have been underperforming if not tanking for the last year (with one exception). Heck, Wonka made over three times The Marvels’ sad little haul. Then again, Hollywood might try to make a more serious comic book movie — something like Joker, to reignite moviegoers’ interest. If so, perhaps they’ll approach Chalamet, and he’ll just have to leave DiCaprio shaking his head.

