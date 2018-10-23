Paramount

Where some see a story of hubris, of humankind’s obsession with size and greed leading to unimaginable tragedy (especially for the poor), others see a chance to make money. And that’s why Titanic II is set to take its maiden voyage in 2022. No, we’re not talking about Titanic II, a totally real straight-to-video sequel to the 1997 mega-ultra-super-blockbuster. We’re talking an actual ship made as a replica of the original RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912.

According to USA Today, this real-life reboot will leave port from Dubai and head for Southampton, England. From there it will try to duplicate the original ship’s planned two-week course from Southampton to New York City, which the original couldn’t do because it unexpectedly swideswiped an iceberg, leading to the deaths of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

This questionable, even a little offensive idea has actually been in the works for a while; in fact, a financial dispute delayed it for several years. When it’s completed, it will boast the same layout, as well as the same number of passengers (2,400) and crew (900).