T.J. Miller has been persona non grata in Hollywood for several years now. The former Silicon Valley actor was accused of sexual assault back in 2017, which preceded a 2018 arrest for allegedly making a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train. Not to mention, all of this went down amidst growing reports that Miller was not the best guy to be around in general. So it’s extremely rich that Miller has recently resurfaced with accusations that Ryan Reynolds was mean to him on the set of the first Deadpool movie.

While appearing on The Adam Carolla Show, Miller recounted filming a scene between his character, Weasel, and Reynolds where the two ad-libbed insults at each other. However, Miller claims Reynolds made it personal when he requested one last take that Miller felt was a little too pointed. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” Miller explained on The Adam Carolla Show. “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'” Miller said the jab took him by surprise. “I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?,'” he said, adding that the crew seemed uncomfortable after the scene, too.

Miller then declared that he’ll never work with Reynolds again. “I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me,” Miller said.

Assuming any of this is true, we’re pretty sure Reynolds isn’t losing sleep about not working with the star of The Emoji Movie again. Reynolds recently set the Marvel world on fire by announcing that Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, so it seems like that movie will probably do just fine without T.J. Miller. Call it a hunch.

