Over the weekend, some comments made by T.J. Miller about Ryan Reynolds went viral. The actor went on The Adam Carolla Show and claimed that his old Deadpool colleague was “horrifically mean” to him — in character, mind you, not as a person, although it seemed real enough to him to have left him spooked. Miller claimed he would never work with Reynolds again, which prompted some people to wonder if that was an even an option, given that he’s been persona non grata in Hollywood for some years now. Anyway, turns out it was all a misunderstanding and the two are cool now.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Miller went on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, where he provided an update on Reynolds-gate. “It was a misunderstanding,” Miller revealed. “So I emailed him back, and now it’s fine.”

Miller says Reynolds reached out to him after his comments went viral. “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly,” Miller explained.

That being said, Miller is upset with the media for not also reporting on some of the “complimentary” things he also said about Reynolds. But he went a little further than that.

“I didn’t think I had said anything that was that negative,” the actor said, days after accusing Reynolds of being mean to him, which we now know he wasn’t. But at least it’s all settled now. “I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. But no, it was the next day — he and I talked, and it’s fine.”

During the Carolla appearance, Miller told a story about how Reynolds seemed to be embarrassing him in front of the crew while shooting a Deadpool scene. “As the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’” Miller also claimed the comments also freaked out the crew. He then called him “kind of an insecure dude.” But anyway, they’re cool now so this is all water under the bridge and we can move on with our lives.

Miller’s ascending star fell around 2017, when he was accused of sexual assault. The following year he made headlines for calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train. Anyway.

