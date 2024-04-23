I, like everyone else, had a lot of questions after reading about Tom Cruise reportedly breakdancing and doing the splits at Victoria Beckham’s birthday party. Like: can I see the footage? I would very much like to see the footage. Also, is this something he does a lot? Maybe not “a lot” but showing off his dance moves in public is something Tom Cruise has done before — on a date.

During a 2013 episode of Chelsea Lately, Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear discussed her night out with the Mission: Impossible star in the early 1980s. “We had auditioned for something together and he didn’t have any friends,” she said. “I mean, not that he doesn’t have friends. Out here he doesn’t have friends. We went out and we went dancing.”

She continued, “You know in Risky Business where he does that dance in his underwear and does the splits? We were dancing at a club and he went into that! He starting doing the splits.”

Locklear felt awkward while Cruise did his thing, according to US Magazine. “You just kind of stand there and don’t know what to do. Do you dance around him?” she said, adding, “It was weird. I just sat down.” That was the first and last time they went out together. I wonder if he still sends Locklear a cake?

