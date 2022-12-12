Tom Cruise had some (ahem) blunt advice for Emily Blunt while they were filming Edge of Tomorrow.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” the actress said on the SmartLess podcast. “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do.”

The only thing more on brand than Tom Cruise not knowing how to relate to other human beings would be him not knowing how to relate to other human beings while running.

Blunt continued, “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p*ssy, OK?’” Blunt had to laugh at Cruise’s reply, but she was right to be concerned about the suit: her ribs and collarbones are “still dodgy,” eight years later.

Maybe that’s why a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow hasn’t happened yet. Or maybe it’s because everyone is still waiting on Cruise to give the OK to the title being Edge of 2morrow. Honestly, it’s not even worth making if it’s anything but that.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Indiewire)