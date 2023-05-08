tom cruise
Getty Image
Movies

Tom Cruise’s Weekend Involved Flying A Fighter Jet, Congratulating A King, And Meeting Shakira And Vin Diesel

An eventful weekend for most people involves going to the supermarket. Maybe fixing the garage door. Finally getting around to cleaning the gutters. Tom Cruise is not — and I say this with love — most people.

Over this past weekend, the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star recorded a mid-flight video to congratulate Charles III on becoming the king. That same fighter plane also made a virtual appearance at the host-less MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he won Best Performance in a Movie for Top Gun: Maverick.

“Thank you so much for this award. I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there’s just no better feeling,” Cruise said in a video. Many celebrity acceptance speeches are disingenuous (did ALF really want to thank “everyone” when he won Favorite TV Actor at the 1989 Kids’ Choice Awards?), but I believe Cruise when he says he loves our admiration. It explains why he continues to do this in his mid-50s, when he very much doesn’t have to.

Cruise’s weekend wasn’t done, however. He also attended 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix, where he mingled with Shakira and took a photo with Fast X stars Vin Diesel and Ludacris.

This post has 1.7 million likes as of publication. It deserves 10 times that. At least.

(Via People)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×