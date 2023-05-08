An eventful weekend for most people involves going to the supermarket. Maybe fixing the garage door. Finally getting around to cleaning the gutters. Tom Cruise is not — and I say this with love — most people.

Over this past weekend, the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star recorded a mid-flight video to congratulate Charles III on becoming the king. That same fighter plane also made a virtual appearance at the host-less MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he won Best Performance in a Movie for Top Gun: Maverick.

“Thank you so much for this award. I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there’s just no better feeling,” Cruise said in a video. Many celebrity acceptance speeches are disingenuous (did ALF really want to thank “everyone” when he won Favorite TV Actor at the 1989 Kids’ Choice Awards?), but I believe Cruise when he says he loves our admiration. It explains why he continues to do this in his mid-50s, when he very much doesn’t have to.

Things we'll never forget: @TomCruise's performance in #TopGun: Maverick 🎥 Congrats to Tom Cruise on winning Best Performance in a Movie at the 2023 #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/dZr3Wglpdq — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Cruise’s weekend wasn’t done, however. He also attended 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix, where he mingled with Shakira and took a photo with Fast X stars Vin Diesel and Ludacris.

This post has 1.7 million likes as of publication. It deserves 10 times that. At least.

(Via People)