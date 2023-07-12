Tom Cruise loves risking his life for our entertainment and movie theaters, in that order. His two passions were combined this week when the actor appeared at screenings of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — featuring the franchise’s “most dangerous stunt” yet — across the country.

Cruise and Mission: Impossible director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie hit up Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, AMC Georgetown in Washington DC, Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, and AMC Sunset Place 24 in Miami within a 24-hour span. They shook hands with audience members, introduced the film, and talked about the theatrical experience. “I just want to thank you all very much for coming,” Cruise said. “We really do dream about these moments of sharing the film with you, so this is very special.”

You can watch footage from their adventure above.

Cruise has vowed to keep movies in theaters, and not have them be instantly forgotten on streaming. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture. Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them,” he said last month. “It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (which rules) is out now.