Here are a few things that Tom Cruise loves: movies, jumping out of planes, calling people p*ssies. Here’s one thing that Tom Cruise doesn’t love: cake. Every holiday season, the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick star sends a cake to those lucky enough to be on his exclusive list, including Michael Bay, Kirsten Dunst, and Glen Powell. But according to James Corden, Cruise has never eaten the fabled cake himself.

“It’s unbelievable, I would say almost everybody he meets who works on The Late Late Show gets one of these cakes,” the late-night host (who probably thinks he can bake the cake better than the professionals) said on the Heart Breakfast radio show. “It’s like our head writers, Ian and Lauren, you know different people that he’s met, he’s just so gracious and generous. But here’s the most amazing thing. He’s never tried it!”

The Mission: Impossible actor, 60, is known for sending his pals a £38 ($50) White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills every year… Corden said he once gave Tom his review of the cake, explaining: “I said to him once, this cake is the most extraordinary cake I’ve ever eaten in my life.”

Cruise previously told Corden that although he loves sugar, he doesn’t eat the cake because “I’m doing all these movies. So I send it to everyone.” So, how did the sweet treat get on his radar? Diane Keaton introduced him to it while she was filming 2008’s otherwise-forgotten Mad Money with Cruise’s then-wife Katie Holmes. That’s putting a lot of faith in Diane Keaton. Honestly? Not the worst idea.

So @JKCorden has ALL the details on @TomCruise's very famous Christmas coconut cake… 🍰 pic.twitter.com/4QnZjBAXop — Heart (@thisisheart) December 21, 2022

(Via the Daily Mail)