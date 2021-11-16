SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below.

As the hype machine for Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into high gear (Sony has confirmed a new trailer will drop Tuesday evening), Tom Holland is opening up more and more about the film’s impact on Spider-Man’s future as the film concludes the trilogy that started in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While No Way Home is primed to rock Peter Parker’s world thanks to a favor from Doctor Strange going sideways and cracking open the Multiverse, audiences already got a sneak peak at some changes to come thanks to Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

In the end-credits scene for the Venom sequel, Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock is seemingly transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the Venom films, until now, operated in a separate film universe) and Venom takes an immediate interest in Holland’s Spider-Man whose seen on the TV. In fact, it almost seems like Venom knows him.

Keeping to Marvel’s notoriously secretive tradition, no one will definitively say what that scene means, but for the first time, Holland has addressed its existence in a new interview with Total Film. Although, he claims to not know if Venom and Spider-Man will finally meet.

Via Digital Spy:

“It was really exciting to be a part of that film,” he continued. “Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I’m happy to say he’s a lovely bloke. “But I haven’t really given it very much thought.”

Obviously, Holland is being deliberately coy as the signs of a Venom and Spider-Man colliding on-screen have been mounting. Marvel fans are convinced Venom can be seen in the No Way Home trailer released back in August. Meanwhile, Let There Be Carnage director Serkis has flat-out said that a crossover film is in the works. Considering No Way Home is throwing the kitchen sink at Holland’s Spider-Man, we wouldn’t be surprised if the two iconic rivals clash sooner rather than later.

Spider-Man: No Way Home webs its way into theaters on December 17.

(Via Total Film)