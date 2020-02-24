Now that Disney and Sony have finally kissed and made-up over sharing Spider-Man — for now — the creative teams can get busy on knocking out a third Spidey film that will toss the webhead into the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The end of that film showed Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio exacting his revenge by revealing Peter Parker’s secret identity to the world, which will undoubtedly force a dramatic change in the status quo.

At the red carpet premiere of Pixar’s Onward, Hey U Guys tried to extract some information on the third Spidey film from the notoriously spoiler-prone Tom Holland. But while Holland does his best not to divulge any secrets, his facial reaction when asked about the Sinister Six is everything. Watch it below:

Despite setting off alarms with a very suspicious look, Holland quickly recovers and does a decent job of pumping up fans for the next solo film without giving away the farm.

“I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets. … But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore. … I can’t wait. I honestly can’t wait.”

Back when Andrew Garfield had his ill-fated run as Marvel’s wall-crawler, Sony had ambitious plans for a Sinister Six movie and even went so far as to tease the villainous group in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. For a quick refresher, the Sinister Six are exactly what they sound like: A team of six super-villains working towards one common goal: Kill Spider-Man.

However, Sony’s plans were scuttled when Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to meet expectations, which gave Marvel Studios an opening to swoop in and propose the ground-breaking deal that resulted in Holland’s Spider-Man joining the MCU. But the specter of the Sinister Six continues to live on. During an end credits scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Keaton’s Vulture has a brief encounter with the MCU version of Scorpion played by Better Call Saul‘s Michael Mando. Jump forward to the Morbius trailer and there’s Keaton’s Vulture again. Is he putting the infamous team together? Fans will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, speculation is running wild that the untitled Spider-Man spinoff that Sony has slated for an October 2021 release date could be the long-awaited Sinister Six movie. It would follow on the heels of Morbius, Venom 2, and Spidey 3, which gives Sony plenty of time to build up hype for the villain squad’s big-screen debut.

(Via Hey U Guys, Comic Book, Screen Rant)