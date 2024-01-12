Even though Thomas Cruise (Tom, as you may know him) recently inked a deal with Warner Bros, he’s not done flying high in the sky while attempting to rewrite the laws of physics. Cruise is reportedly on board for a new Top Gun movie with his Maverick co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell. Jon Hamm is presumably on standby with his cool aviators.

Puck reports that a third installment of Top Gun is already in the works, with a script from Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger. The news comes after Cruise’s big (and nonexclusive) deal with WB and reports that he was “not happy” with how Paramount handled Top Gun’s initial release, but maybe he’s ready to move past it. On top of that, Cruise is in the middle of working on his eighth (!!!) Mission Impossible installment, which will keep him ocupied for the next few years. That’s not even including all of the time he spends investing in coconut cakes.

It shouldn’t be surpsing that Paramount is looking to bring back some Top Gun momentum. The film has been credited for “saving” the movie industry after the pandemic, something that Cruise did not take lightly.

All of this is to say that if you are looking forward to another Mummy installment, it will be a few years until Cruise is free. For now, he’s going to continue pulling off insane stunts for our entertainment. Remember, he’s doing all of this for us.

