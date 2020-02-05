The trail to Fast And Furious 9 won’t end until May 22 when the sequel arrives, but that won’t stop Vin Diesel from dropping hints about where the saga goes from there after resurrecting Han. If that last detail (that there’s now true #JusticeForHan) isn’t a confirmation that this franchise is out of control (in a good way), then I’m not sure what would qualify. This franchise has seen almost everything that one can pack into action movies, and more, and while there’s still a running joke that the franchise will end in space, Vin’s got something else to offer.

While speaking with Total Film (via the sister publication, Games Radar), Vin details how his planning for Fast 10 came before the ninth installment started rolling cameras. He confirms that the spinoffs from the main branch of the franchise will continue and are, in fact, “inevitable,” and a nice way to continue giving to Universal for being so invested in the franchise. However, he thinks that the fans deserve something special for Fast 10, and that means a two-part installment:

“Universal deserves [the spinoffs] because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

I doubt anyone will be upset about this news, although the following description of Fast 10 as the movies that complete the “last trilogy to end the saga” is a little puzzling. Does that even matter, though? And I’m not even going to wager a guess at how they’ll title those last films. What actually matters right now is this: there’s a bunch of extra wild junk in F9, including “my ass is en fuego.” The movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. There will be no The Rock, but John Cena is playing Dom’s brother. Get ready.

Fast And Furious 9 will arrive on May 22, 2020.

