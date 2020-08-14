With the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music only two weeks away, Weezer has a brand new music video for the time-traveling, hard-rocking adventure. Titled “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit),” the video features the catchy Weezer tune and an absolute smorgasbord of footage from Bill & Ted Face the Music. If you don’t like spoilers for your music video, maybe skip this next sentence, but Alex Winter’s Bill and Keanu Reeves’ Ted also stop by the band’s set and invite Weezer to open for the Wyld Stallions — but only if they’re down with playing covers.

The Weezer video kicks off the announcement of the official Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack from 1oK Projects, which features songs from Cold War Kids, Mastodon, and of course, the Wyld Stallions.

Here’s the official soundtrack listing via Variety:

Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

FIDLAR – “Breaker”

Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face The Music”

Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

Originally set to hit big and small screens on September 1, the film recently saw its release date moved up, which is a rare treat during these pandemic times when nobody knows how or when most movies are going to see the light of day.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters and VOD on August 28.