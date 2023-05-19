When Does ‘Fast X’ Part 2 Come Out?

Ludacris thinks Fast Five is the best Fast and Furious movie (he’s right to say it), but “there’s a possibility that Fast X, in its completion, might be the greatest action film of all time.” He, like Vin Diesel, sees the end of the Fast Saga as a trilogy: there’s Fast X, followed by Fast 11 and Fast 12, or whatever they end up being called. (Life on the Fast 12ane?).

Fast X is out in theaters now, but when we can expect part two? Sometime in 2025, although no specific date has been revealed yet. It will join other 2025 movies like Minecraft, James Gunn’s currently Superman-less Superman: Legacy, and this burgeoning new franchise, Untitled Disney Film (2025).

“It really ends on a cliffhanger,” director Louis Leterrier told Uproxx about Fast X. “But I would have not accepted, I think no one would’ve accepted this, had we not gone all the way to the end of the franchise. What we’ve got, as we were on set, is basically understanding where this franchise will end. And then, because we know that, we’re able to not only create this cliffhanger, but also seed all the elements that we’re going to need to fully arc out this whole franchise. And on what we hope is going to be a very satisfying ending.”

Getting back [REDACTED] was a good start.