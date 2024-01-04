When Does ‘Poor Things’ Go On Streaming?

2024 is shaping up to be Emma Stone’s year: She has received praise for her role as a disturbed home improvement host on The Curse and has several award nominations under her belt. She’s come a long way since we danced together at The Eras Tour last spring. But she’s receiving even more buzz surrounding her role in Poor Things, the latest surreal flick from The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos.

In the film, which Stone also produced, a young woman named Bella dies and is brought back to life (sound familiar?) by a surgeon portrayed by Willem Dafoe. She is forced to relearn the world through a new, much weirder perspective. Here is the official synopsis:

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Since Poor Things is distributed by Searchlight (now owned by Disney), the film will most likely land on Hulu. While we don’t have an exact date yet, if Poor Things follows a similar release strategy as a previous Searchlight release, Poor Things could hit the streamer as early as February 8th, 2024.

For now, you can still catch Poor Things in theaters.