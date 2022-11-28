When Is ‘Knives Out 2’ Coming To Netflix?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrived in select theaters over Thanksgiving weekend. Naturally, there’s a new cast of players, so you’ll miss the O.G. gang but can enjoy a scantily clad Dave Bautista and a (spoiler alert for this link) character who may or may not be based upon one of the world’s wealthiest people. The Rian Johnson followup is still as much fun as the original with a buffet of cameos on tap, and Bautista went on record to claim that Daniel Craig enjoys portraying Benoit Blanc than James Bond.

If you missed the murder-mystery party, when will you be able to watch the sequel in streaming format? This is a Netflix production, and the streamer made it clear from the initial announcements that the movie will “debut on Netflix this holiday season.” That’s a broad window, of course, but we have a definitive date for you: December 23.

Yes, shortly after you binge the newest Emily In Paris season, you’ll be able to enjoy Johnson’s newest gathering of oddball characters. Everyone’s a suspect, as they should be, but rest assured that you’ll receive real answers.

Glass Online officially stars not only Craig and Bautista but also Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. And as mentioned above, there are several killer cameos, too, along with no deviation from the franchise batting around murder-mystery tropes like it ain’t no thing. Johnson and Netflix do know a winning formula.