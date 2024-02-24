When Will ‘Anyone But You’ Be On Netflix?

If anyone even a few weeks ago claimed Sydney Sweeney’s rom-com would gross more — way more — than Sydney Sweeney’s Marvel movie, they would have been laughed out of the room. And yet that‘s what happened. Anyone But You has been hanging in the North American Top 10 last late last year, proving a word-of-mouth money-gobbler, and at a time when the genre has been long considered box office poison. Madame Web, meanwhile, stumbled out of the gate and even killed off a potential franchise.

But when will Netflix subscribers get the chance to stream Anyone But You?

The answer is: probably some time in April. Anyone But You is a Sony picture, and Sony has a deal with Netflix that they get their films before anyone else. The same thing happened with No Hard Feelings and The Pope’s Exorcist, both of which appeared on the streamer four months after release. Ergo, expect to watch Sweeney and Glen Powell do a modernized riff on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing in a month and change.

Sweeney and Powell had a fairly wild press tour, the most scandalous part being their having to address salacious rumors that they were dating. (They’re not.) What Powell did do was save his costar from a spider invasion, so that’s nice.

Again, expect Anyone But You to hit Netflix in April or so.