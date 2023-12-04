‘Barbie’ Finally Has A Streaming Release Date

2023’s highest-grossing (and most pink) movie is making its long-anticipated streaming debut this month. Max announced that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will be available to watch on the streaming service beginning December 15th, so you can watch the “I’m Just Ken” musical number as often as you like.

Barbie is one of only two movies this year to cross $1 billion at the box office ($1.44 billion, specifically, ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s $1.36 billion). Just as star Margot Robbie predicted.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” the actress told Collider. “And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, OK?!”

Between Barbie, Asteroid City, and Saltburn (an Oscar contender that she produced), Robbie’s rough 2022 is a thing of the past. Justice for Babylon, though.