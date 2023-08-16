Barbie is inching closer to becoming 2023’s highest-grossing movie. The Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is currently just shy of $1.2 billion, meaning it should pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.358 billion) later this week or next. Other records set by Barbie include: the biggest movie from a solo female filmmaker ever and, as reported by Deadline, it’s the highest grossing “Warner Bros. movie in the studio’s 100 year history at the domestic box office with $537.4M, unseating previous champ, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight which made $534.9M back in 2008.”

Barbie will continue to play in theaters for months, but Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the film will arrive on digital on September 5th. It will available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu, among others, for prices ranging from $19.99 to $24.99. Robbie (and Allan!) better get a cut.

Before Barbie came out, Robbie told Collider how she pitched the movie to executives. “Studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director. And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, OK?!”

It turns out she was underselling with “only” a billion bucks.

