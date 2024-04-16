While Civil War is best seen in a theater where the surround sound and giant screen puts you right in the middle of the action, sometimes you just want to watch a movie at home on your nice comfy couch. As for when Civil War will start streaming , we got you covered.

Alex Garland’s new movie, Civil War , has been racking up rave reviews and it just had A24’s biggest opening weekend ever. The film plunges audiences into a modern-day conflict on American soil as the states of Texas and California break off from the rest of the country to stop a tyrannical government.

When Will Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ Stream On Max?

Considering Civil War just opened in theaters, the earliest it would arrive on Max is the end of summer. A24 re-upped its exclusive streaming deal with Max, so keeping a close eye on what’s been happening with The Iron Claw gives us the best guess on Civil War‘s release window. The A24 film starring Zac Efron hit theaters in late December, and it’s still not available for streaming on Max as of this writing. According to Forbes, it won’t arrive on the service until late April or early May, which is about a four-to-five month wait.

If Civil War follows a similar strategy to The Iron Claw, it won’t start streaming on Max until late August or early September. So, it’s going to be a bit.

However, The Iron Claw only had a 45-day release window before it was available to stream on VOD services like Apple TV+ or Prime Video. It’s too early to tell if that strategy will hold for other A24 releases, but if Love Lives Bleeding hits VOD in late April or early May, then the 45-day window is a safe bet. That means Civil War will be available on VOD in late May or early June.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Civil War is now playing in theaters.